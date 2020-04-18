Danny Trejo serves lunch from his joint meal to medical workers amid the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Machete & # 39; Delivers free meals from his Mexican food restaurant over lunch to healthcare workers in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Actor Danny Trejo He was on hand to serve meals from his famous Mexican food restaurant to frontline health care workers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

According to TMZ, the star visited USC Verdugo Hills Hospital just before lunchtime, handing out hundreds of free bowls from his Trejo & # 39; s Tacos restaurant for hospital workers to treat patients fighting COVID-19 and other diseases.

The "Great slaughter"The actor apparently spent the week giving back to those leading the fight against the coronavirus, and started the week serving more meals for doctors, nurses, administrators and custodians who work at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California.

Numerous stars have been helping to support medical staff, with Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment feeding the staff at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center – Burbank in California earlier this week.

In the meantime, Robert de Niro, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Robin Robertsand Mariah Carey Everyone has praised healthcare workers on the front line.