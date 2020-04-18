DaBaby's new record goes viral on social media for all the wrong reasons

Last night rapper DaBaby released a new album called Blame it on the baby, and the reaction of social networks was not entirely positive. Hot New Hip Hop reported that the rapper collaborated with Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Ashanti, Youngboy Never Broke Again, and Roddy Ricch, however the feature list did not save him from the wrath of Twitter users.

The store claims that there is a large audience among its fans who seem to like the new album, however it only has a 65% user rating on Hot New Hip Hop which means there are people who are not big fans of the new one. artist album.

At midnight, DaBaby announced the launch of the project, and subsequently began appearing on Twitter as fans began streaming the new album, however, as time went on and as fans continued to explore, reactions were They became increasingly unfavorable.

Regardless of whether fans liked it or not, there's no question that DaBaby has a great work ethic. He has released not one, but three albums, in total, in the past two years. This may be part of the problem, considering that fans accused him of having the same style as always.

However, there are songs that fans seem to enjoy unanimously, including collaborating with Megan Thee Stallion and Ashanti. DaBaby fans know that he often makes headlines for unfortunate reasons, including confrontations with other men and the police.

On April 17, Alexis Stone reported that the rapper was doing everything possible to help American communities struggling with the effects of the coronavirus.

Stone claimed that DaBaby and South Music Group helped healthcare workers and staff members by donating an Easter Dinner last Sunday night. The report was first revealed by The Shade Room.

The Shade Room reported that DaBaby and the South Music Group were working with officials at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. They brought them meals from their favorite local restaurants.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently revealed an increase in COVID-19 cases, although its number of cases pales compared to New York State.



