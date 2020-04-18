Cynthia Bailey sparks a marriage-related debate with her latest post with Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Mike Hill. After people read his legend, they began debating the topic of marriage in the comments.

‘The look when you find out that the quarantine has been extended for another month, and you and Bae have been doing well, but you don't want to push it😂 @ itsmikehill #quarantine #CHill, & # 39; Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Uh, married life is quarantine life … lol smh. You better get used to it, "and another follower posted this:" This is probably the most constant / uninterrupted time together that everyone will have as a couple … because our lives will be busy as hell. Back to the norm … Enjoy! . & # 39;

One commenter said: ‘There is no better time than now to find out if this is really what you both want. So get on until the wheels fall off. "

Another Instagram installer posted this message: "Sweetheart, I have been with my spouse for 12 years and this is the longest time we have spent together." It has been a great experience ".

Someone else said, "Actually, I'm enjoying our bonding time despite our circumstances before they realize we're all going back to business as usual!"

One commenter wrote: El Heaven help us all! This is the best premarital advice you will ever receive! LOL stay safe❤️ ’

Another fan posted this: ‘You are my favorite partner. You can do this 🥰 I just hope they don't push each other into Lake Bailey 😉 @ cynthiabailey10 @itsmikehill ’.

In other news, Cynthia told her fans that she misses her glamor team these days. He also made sure to share a throwback photo and show off an amazing look his team created a while back.

