Cuomo issues an order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses over Zoom

With New York marriage offices closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the state will begin to allow marriage licenses to be issued remotely and employees to conduct video ceremonies.

"Now there is no excuse when the question about marriage arises," he said during his briefing on Saturday. “You can do it with Zoom. Yes or no."

NEW: I am issuing an executive order that allows New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and that employees can conduct ceremonies by video conference. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

One of the states most affected by the coronavirus, New York, is under a state order to stay home. With most people under some form of social distancing or staying home due to the pandemic, #ZoomWeddings has become a popular way for brides and grooms to keep their wedding dates, inviting friends and family members to participate remotely.

Cuomo's order goes one step further, giving New York couples who were planning to get married but did not yet have their licenses to obtain the necessary documentation handled by video. There doesn't seem to be any requirement that couples have to use Zoom for their license and ceremony request, of course; Many remote weddings have been held on FaceTime and other video conferencing platforms.

Also during Saturday's briefing, Cuomo said hospitalizations and intubations in New York continued to decline, and it was possible that New York may have exceeded its peak of infections. Still, he reported, 540 people died from the coronavirus in New York on Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 13,362.