Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

President Trump encouraged right-wing protests against social distancing measures in several states.
Governors in Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and Idaho began announcing plans to ease the restrictions, despite persistent deficiencies in the evidence.
China's economy contracted for the first time in nearly half a century.
A crisis in nursing homes
Since the outbreak began in the United States, there have been few places more deadly than the interior of a nursing home.
In New Jersey, coronavirus infections have erupted in 394 long-term facilities and more than 1,500 residents have died, including 17 whose bodies were piled up in a single morgue in a nursing home.
In New York, 72 facilities have had five or more deaths, including one in Brooklyn where 55 people died, and one in Queens with 29 probable deaths.
Since the first outbreak in a nursing home in Washington in February, the virus has devastated more than 4,000 nursing and long-term care facilities across the country, killing at least 7,000 people connected to them. According to a New York Times account, approximately one in five deaths from coronavirus in the United States has occurred at one of these facilities.
"They are death wells," Betsy McCaughey, a former lieutenant governor of New York, told the Times. "They are crowded and understaffed. A positive Covid patient in a nursing home produces a butcher shop."
Vulnerabilities are hard to escape: nursing homes concentrate an aging population in small, confined spaces and have staff who move freely between rooms. But specific failures and oversights have worsened the crisis.
Virus testing and protective gear are often scarce. Employees, many of whom have made heroic efforts to care for their residents, are often poorly paid, poorly trained, work multiple jobs, and live in communities at risk.
The crisis has left the families of the elderly struggling. Many are unable to bring their older family members home because they cannot provide the extensive medical care they need or fear they may inadvertently infect them. At a time when families already have resources and personal space, it can often seem like there are no good options.
Children caught in the middle
Some European nations are beginning to ease restrictions, but the rules for children vary greatly.
In Denmark, primary schools reopened this week, the first time for Western countries in the shutdown. To avoid infection, students have returned to smaller classes, desks six feet apart, and hourly hand washing is required.
Meanwhile, in Spain, children are not allowed to leave their homes, much less return to their schools, which will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Parents have reported behavioral changes in their children, and experts have warned against the mental health problems that confinement can cause.
A serious global warning: Although children appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus, the pandemic could indirectly lead to Hundreds of thousands of children die and millions become impoverished, according to a new United Nations report. As schools remain closed, parents lose jobs, food becomes unsafe, and health needs are postponed, putting young people, especially those already in difficult situations, "potentially,quot; at risk. catastrophic,quot;.
In the United States, children are projected to be among the hardest hit by rising poverty levels.
Coronavirus Death Reviews: Always Higher
China has adjusted the official death toll from the outbreak in Wuhan and unfortunately it was not a small change. Counting deaths in the home and those initially incorrectly classified in hospitals, the death toll in the city where the pandemic began increased by 1,290, for a new total of 3,869 lives lost.
China faces strong criticism, including from President Trump, over The accuracy of their numbers and calls is increasing for Beijing to respond to the global health crisis.
But such reviews are not unusual. Many countries are unlikely to report their records, in part because of problems with testing and the speed with which the virus has overwhelmed public health systems.
New York City, the epicenter of the US outbreak The US added 3,700 people to its death toll this week to include people who likely died from the virus, based on symptoms and medical history, but was never tested.
Spain has begun to review the records to verify its death toll, which now stands at around 20,000, the highest in the world after the number of more than 31,000 in the US. USA
Hot spots
-
Brittany it has extended its blockade for at least three weeks, until the second week of May. It reported 861 new deaths Thursday, 100 more than the day before.
-
In France, which has 109,252 cases and 18,681 deaths, the government is considering asking people to install a contact tracking application, but privacy protections may limit its effectiveness.
-
More than a thousand sailors from the French aircraft carrier group. Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the virus.
-
Americans and Europeans in India They have been evicted from hotels and apartments and aggressively interrogated on the streets amid what appears to be an increase in xenophobic incidents.
What you can do
Know your enemy. Is the virus in my clothes, my shoes, my hair? We asked the experts about all the places where the coronavirus lurks, or not. (You will feel better after reading this).
Cut your hair. Our writer employed a hairdresser, virtually, to guide her as she cut her bangs and cut her husband. If that goes terribly wrong, you can always shave – here's our guide to a self-administered buzz cut.
Does a roommate make you nervous? We have advice on what to do before a dispute, when the tension is building, and when you're about to flare up. Also, tips on makeup.
Make an effective mask: The fabric with the highest number of threads offers the best protection. Use at least two layers and consider sewing a pocket to hold a coffee filter or paper towel.
What else are we following?
What are you doing
I'm sewing my own graduation gown with ripped white sheets! I'm supposed to graduate from high school in early June. Our school ceremony is canceled, but I still need something nice to wear for our virtual family celebration!
– Lucia Wilkinson, Stockholm
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
