Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

President Trump encouraged right-wing protests against social distancing measures in several states.

Governors in Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin and Idaho began announcing plans to ease the restrictions, despite persistent deficiencies in the evidence.

China's economy contracted for the first time in nearly half a century.

A crisis in nursing homes

Since the outbreak began in the United States, there have been few places more deadly than the interior of a nursing home.

In New Jersey, coronavirus infections have erupted in 394 long-term facilities and more than 1,500 residents have died, including 17 whose bodies were piled up in a single morgue in a nursing home.

In New York, 72 facilities have had five or more deaths, including one in Brooklyn where 55 people died, and one in Queens with 29 probable deaths.

Since the first outbreak in a nursing home in Washington in February, the virus has devastated more than 4,000 nursing and long-term care facilities across the country, killing at least 7,000 people connected to them. According to a New York Times account, approximately one in five deaths from coronavirus in the United States has occurred at one of these facilities.