Ciara turns to FaceTiming Russell Wilson during an ultrasound in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

Sharing a clip of the sobering experience on social media, the & # 39; Goodies & # 39; pregnant singer notes in the publication: & # 39; The life of a pregnant woman in the Covid-19 era is very interesting & # 39 ;.

Pregnant Ciara I had a sobering experience during a visit to her doctor this week (begins April 13), because her husband was not allowed to join her for an ultrasound.

American football star Russell Wilson He had to wait in the couple's car while the "Goodies" singer updated it through FaceTime, in order to see their baby.

"Look how perfect this picture is. Isn't it cute?" One of Ciara's doctors asks in the clip, which the singer posted online on Wednesday. "Hi Russ. How are you, friend?"

Ciara captioned the post: "The life of a pregnant woman in the Covid-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to do a FaceTime for me from the car for our ultrasound."

The singer launched a weekly session on Instagram Live, titled "Women & # 39; s Wednesday", during which she talks to future moms and young mothers about her birth experiences, among other things.