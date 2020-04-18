Chrissy Teigen says she knows Kim Kardashian's body better than hers

Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian are close friends and now Chrissy says she knows Kim's body better than hers! Kim is often seen as one of the best influencers on social media and uses Instagram as a platform to sell her many products. Whether it's her KKW beauty line, perfume, or clothing via SKIMS, Kim always shares new photos of her many products with her fans and fans. It was in a photo of Kim modeling her SKIMS body shaper that Chrissy stepped in and left the comment.

Kim shared a photo of herself standing in front of the turquoise seas wearing a beige SKIMS top and shorts. She wore decorative hair beads at the center of her hair as her hair flowed down her back in a French braid.

Chrissy left the following comment.

“I know your body better than mine. That's weird isn't it? I just want to say that I could get your body out of memory and I couldn't do mine. OK. Goodbye."

You can check out Kim's photo and Chrissy Teigen's comment below.

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen keep in touch with their fans through social media and regularly post sharing an insight into their lives. Chrissy and Kim have been friends for many years and often celebrate special events together.

Many are surprised to learn that Kim and Chrissy are best friends and that there may not be a better way to express how close the two mothers really are. Kim Kardashian is 39 and Chrissy Teigen is 34. Kim is married to Kanye West and Chrissy's husband is John Legend. Although both John Legend and Kanye West knew each other before becoming famous, some have been confused as to whether the two remain friends.

Kanye West is one of the few celebrities who openly supports President Donald Trump (even though he doesn't personally vote) and John Legend is one of the most outspoken celebrities against President Trump. Combine John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and one can only imagine what a couple's dinner with Kim, Kanye, John and Chrissy is like when the subject becomes political.

Still, reports say the four are still very good friends. They may have set some ground rules and choose not to talk about politics!

What do you think of Chrissy Teigen's comment on Kim Kardashian?



