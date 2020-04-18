Chris Cuomo heartbroken as he reveals wife's diagnosis of coronavirus

WENN / C. Smith

The CNN host, who revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, shared in a new interview that his wife also contracted the new virus.

Chris CuomoThe nightmare has come true. Two weeks after sharing the bad news that he has contracted coronavirus, the CNN presenter announced that his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has now tested positive for the novel COVID-19 that has infected more than 2 million people worldwide. .

The 49-year-old television journalist spoke about Christina's condition during an interview with her older brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. "Cristina now has a covid. Now she is positive. And it breaks my heart. It is the only thing I hoped would not happen. And now I do," he said during the episode on Wednesday, April 15.Cuomo Prime Time" Show.

"Obviously I've been a bit messy about it today, so I've been talking to Andrew a lot about it. The person who isn't upset is Cristina," he shared. "Cristina takes everything calmly and so far we wait, and much of this anecdotal because we don't know much, she lost her sense of smell and taste. This is not science, but anecdotally it is the case that I hear those who are softer tend to have that. I didn't have that. "

Chris then turned to Instagram to share the clip from the interview. Along with that, he said: "Families around the world know the reality that our family faces: few are a case and they are made. Indeed, Cristina has a covid now. The children are still healthy, but this shook us in our core Literally. Everyone is stepping up. I can't wait to shake off this fever so I can help her like she helped me. It sucks. "

Former ABC co-host "20/20"He revealed that he was among those who tested positive for the new virus in late March. In a statement he released via Instagram, he has already expressed concern that he, too, could be causing his family to contract the virus."

"I have been exposed to people in the past few days who have subsequently tested positive and have had a fever, chills and shortness of breath," he wrote. "I just hope I don't give it to the kids and (wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than the disease! I'm quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family look pleased!)."