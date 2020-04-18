Chris Brown lawsuit update: woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted at Chris's house makes new move

Chris Brown receives good news in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic. You may recall that a woman known as Jane Doe alleged that she was sexually assaulted at Chris's house by her friend in 2017. According to the latest reports from The Shade Room, the woman dropped the lawsuit.

TSR writes that according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, "a dismissal was filed in the case for all parties involved."

They also noted that, on behalf of Jane Doe, Gloria Allred's law firm filed the document requesting that the entire case be dismissed.

Chris' fans couldn't be happier, and they made sure to celebrate in the comments.

Someone commented, "Because she lied," you can't cancel Chris Brown no matter how hard you try, "and another follower said," The lawsuit must be against the person who assaulted her anyway. "

One person wrote: ‘Okay. Not even he was involved, he was his friend, "and someone else posted this:" If it was his friend, then why is Chris Brown being sued. "

Someone else supported Chris and said, "No matter how hard they try, Chris will always be the greatest R,amp;B singer of all time."

A follower believes that Si If you drop on the basis of a lie, you should be charged! Charge these women. "

Another person believes that ‘if she was mugged by the friend, then sue the friend, not the man Chris🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️! girls do anything for some money. "

Chris has been making a lot of headlines these days regarding his baby mom, Ammika Harris and her baby, Aeko.

Speaking of this gorgeous lady, Ammika has been quarantined in style, and after making fans happy with multiple photos with her baby, Aeko, she also shared some photos in a see-through dress that surprised fans.



