Charli XCX releases Lockdown music video for the single & # 39; Forever & # 39;

The singer of 'Boom Clap' compiles clips of his fans' coronavirus blocking experiences for the music video in an effort to promote his new single.

Charli XCX has unveiled its new video, which features clips of fans' blocking experiences.

The 27-year-old asked devotees to send images of themselves to her home and enjoy walks and walks, while distancing themselves socially during the coronavirus crisis, and more than 5,000 did.

The result is the promotion of "Forever", which Charli and Dan Streitand created in two days. The singer also appears from her home in the video.

Forever is the first song from Charli XCX's new album, which will be written, recorded, produced and released during self-isolation.