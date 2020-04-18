Chadwick Boseman raises concerns with a super skinny and gaunt appearance in a new video

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; worries his fans as he shows dramatic weight loss as he talks about helping leaders in the midst of the coronavirus crisis through his association with Operation 42 in his Instagram video.

Up News Info –

Chadwick Boseman He has joined the long list of celebrities who have taken steps to help leaders in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, but some people think he might be the one who needs help. The actor has raised concerns about his health after he showed dramatic weight loss in a new Instagram video.

In the publication of Wednesday April 15, the Black Panther The cartoonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spoke about his association with Operation 42, an initiative to help hospitals serving African American communities during the pandemic, while sporting a blue cap and uncut bread. But it was her slim and super-slim appearance that caught people's attention the most, with her fans concerned about her health.

"I hope you are well, your appearance has changed," reacted a worried follower. Another had a similar reaction, "Uuuhh Chadwick, are you okay?" Another pleaded: "Someone please feed him."

Noticing his big change, a fourth user shared, "At first I didn't recognize it." Another fan wrote, "Dude, I'm ready for this, but reassure your fan base about your health because I'm even starting to get a little worried." Someone else reacted with a little humor, "U good? Do you need some vibranium? We're here for you."

Others wondered if her dramatic weight loss is for a movie role. "Are you getting slimmer for a movie?" asked a curious person. While also showing concern, someone else added, "I don't like this weight loss brother. I hope it is for a movie role."

Putting her physical appearance aside, Chadwick used the post to announce the project that will honor Jackie Robinson's legacy. "I am hearing stories of despair from people across the country, and we know that our communities are suffering the most and that they urgently need help," he wrote in the caption.

"Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull's # Operation42, a $ 4.2 million donation in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that serve the African-American communities that have been most affected by the Covid pandemic- 19 ", he added. . "Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference."