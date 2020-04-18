Celeb Tweets of the week – 04/17/20

"When you start calling your walk up the stairs & # 39; your daily commute & # 39;".
Another week, another batch of celebrity tweets from home. We have everything from Animal Crossing to unique new desserts and hand stands. Look at them:
one]
Joe Jonas shared that Sophie Turner had a Rock camp moment in quarantine:
two]
Katy Perry defined success:
3]
Brie Larson became real about her quarantine wardrobe:
4]
Taika Waititi waited for an apology from her daughter:
5]
Simone Biles surprised everyone with her handstand challenge video:
6]
Mindy Kaling shared her "journey,quot;:
7]
Wilson Cruz shared a My call life Zoom meeting image:
8]
Anna Kendrick's family group discussed Trolls World Tour:
9]
Yo-Yo Ma blessed us with some music:
10]
Kumail Nanjiani was truly insane from quarantine bread:
eleven]
Lin-Manuel Miranda thought about his wallet, which he had not seen in a month:
12]
Chrissy Teigen reveals that she generally tweets via computer instead of phone:
13]
Wiz Khalifa remained cute:
14]
Jaden Smith wanted to make furniture:
fifteen.
And Jenna Fischer's parents made up something wonderful:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLa46f030ae51d7a9226f91acb76ffe46114%