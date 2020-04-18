Celeb Tweets of the week – 04/17/20

Bradley Lamb
<pre><pre>Celeb Tweets of the week - 04/17/20

"When you start calling your walk up the stairs & # 39; your daily commute & # 39;".

Another week, another batch of celebrity tweets from home. We have everything from Animal Crossing to unique new desserts and hand stands. Look at them:

one]

Joe Jonas shared that Sophie Turner had a Rock camp moment in quarantine:

two]

Katy Perry defined success:

My definition of success is being able to peel a price tag off the bottom of an item CLEANING without leaving ANY residue

3]

Brie Larson became real about her quarantine wardrobe:

4]

Taika Waititi waited for an apology from her daughter:

My daughter hit me very hard on the balls and she didn't apologize. She just said "Well I don't know,quot; and left. The quarantine is becoming incredible.

5]

Simone Biles surprised everyone with her handstand challenge video:

6]

Mindy Kaling shared her "journey,quot;:

7]

Wilson Cruz shared a My call life Zoom meeting image:

So ... This happened the other night. Most of the #MySoCalledLife cast was available for what turned out to be a very comforting, sweet, sincere, and late meeting. We all love each other, even 26 years later. It was overwhelming to see all those faces together.

8]

Anna Kendrick's family group discussed Trolls World Tour:

The Kendrick family group chat during #TrollsWatchParty 🤣 I hope you all had a lot of fun like me 🌈🥰

9]

Yo-Yo Ma blessed us with some music:

This music has been with me for 60 years. You have seen me in times of stress, loss, joy and transition. It connected me with others around the world and helped me understand life in new ways. Bach: Prelude to the cello suite n. # 1 in G major #songsofcomfort

10]

Kumail Nanjiani was truly insane from quarantine bread:

Honestly? I am really super in all bread making. This is not sarcasm. It feels like magic to me. If you want to reply with photos, I won't be mad.

eleven]

Lin-Manuel Miranda thought about his wallet, which he had not seen in a month:

Wallet in my pants from a month ago crying at my keys like "he took the credit card and I haven't seen him since then,quot;

12]

Chrissy Teigen reveals that she generally tweets via computer instead of phone:

13]

Wiz Khalifa remained cute:

14]

Jaden Smith wanted to make furniture:

fifteen.

And Jenna Fischer's parents made up something wonderful:

