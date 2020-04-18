CBS Lineup Of Crime Dramas Edge ABC Offers – Deadline

The CBS crime drama lineup again led Friday's demo wars, but ABC was also a strong contender.

In the network of eyes, MacGyver (who revealed the secret of Angus "Mac" MacGyver's mother) and Magnum P.I. (which focused on a murder on a bus tour), they both had a solid 0.7 and had the largest audience of the night, with Magnum P.I. rising slightly at 9 p.m. A repetition of Blue blood The night is over.

ABC Shark tank and newsmag 20/20 It also hit 0.7, albeit with a smaller total audience than CBS.

NBC saw a new The blacklist Get a 0.6 in the 8 PM time slot, followed by a replay of the show. Late account saw Date enter a 0.5

Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown had a 0.6, while on The CW, Charmed counted 0.2 and Dynasty a 0.1.