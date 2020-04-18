Cardi B threatens & # 39; SMACK & # 39; Offset & # 39; s Baby Mama – ANSWER!

Offset baby Shya L & # 39; Amour is swaying, against Cardi B. MTO News learned that Shya claims Cardi B "threatened to hit her."

(Hear Shya explain her meat with Cardi above)

According to Shya, her problems with Cardi stem from Shya's separate relationship with the father of her baby Offset. Shya claims that Offset recently cut child support payments, once Shya refused to sleep with the married rapper.

Initially, Shya claims that he "tried to be nice,quot; and hide his problems with Cardi's husband from the public. But all that changed, now that Cardi threatens Offset's mom.

Shya has been speaking publicly about her problems with Offset.

Shya claims that Cardi told him that he was going to "hit,quot; the beautiful blonde. And according to Shya, this is the second time that Cardi "threatens,quot; her.

And Cardi is known for using violence against women who she believes are cheating on her husband.

Cardi is currently facing charges in New York for ordering gang members to brutally beat a woman who rapper Bodak Yellow believed was sleeping with her husband Migos.