Candace Owens criticized for feigning ignorance after ranting about having to wear a mask at the grocery store

The conservative political activist voices her frustration on Twitter after a police officer approached her and her husband for violating the Whole Foods new regulation to wear a mask.

While many public figures have been using their platforms to urge people to take all necessary precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Candace Owens is doing the opposite. On Wednesday, April 15, the conservative political commentator took to Twitter to attack after a police officer approached him for not wearing a mask while inside a grocery store.

Candace reportedly violated Whole Foods' new regulation that all customers must wear a mask while shopping at the store during their visit that day. But instead of repenting, he complained about the police encounter.

"WOW. I just had a police officer call me and my husband at Whole Foods because we weren't wearing masks. We come to this @WoodFoods EVERY DAY. Apparently as of yesterday, it is now illegal to enter without a mask" . she tweeted her frustration, before reflecting, "Covid Total DC Deaths? 69. WTF if (sic) is going on?"

Candace Owens complains about having to wear a mask at the grocery store.

Candace also shared about the terrible experience in a video where she said the officer was a black woman with a mask. "I want to be clear here," he clarified. "I have no intention of attacking the police officers. They have to do what they are told to do, even if they do not personally agree with that. And I can feel that this woman did not personally agree with that."

But when someone reminded him that "the DC mayor announced last week that all shoppers in grocery stores should wear masks to keep employees, who still go to work every day and serve their community, safe during the pandemic. " you still don't see the need to.

"So we weren't required to wear masks to keep them safe when HUNDREDS died of the flu (mostly young), but now we are required to wear them because 69 people died of Covid (majority older)," he argued, earlier sarcastically adding, "DO NOT FEEL SO MUCH working for CNN and thinking that nobody cares what you think. "

Her tweets have drawn criticism from other users, who criticized her for feigning ignorance about the pandemic. "A concept that you clearly have no connection to: masks are not to protect you, they are to protect those around you. So we see why you are so upset about this," replied one of his messages. Another replied, "This is what abject ignorance looks like. Delete your account. Congratulations on Whole Foods."

Someone accused her of putting grocery store employees at risk: "You keep reveling in being a sociopath who doesn't care who they hurt. You ignore the public health crisis and companies have every right to show you the door because jeopardize your employees and other customers. "

"Basically, she's been going to Whole Foods EVERY DAY (Face with Rolling Eyes) which, so far, apparently hasn't required masks. Which means she may be infected. Now she continues EVERYDAY, spreading all her spray. potentially infected respiratory system on Whole Foods. And she asks why ??? "another puzzled user wrote.

This is not the first time that Candace has made a controversial statement about the coronavirus. She has been tweeting about how she thinks people are overreacting to the COVID-19 outbreak. "We live in a country of 330 million people. We are supposed to believe that of a total of 23,000 deaths, more than 10,000 occurred in New York, an island of just 7 million people (of which at least one million fled) Can we all stop pretending this makes sense, please. I'm bored, "she wrote Thursday, April 9.

The right-wing political activist stated in another publication: "FACT: We went from 2.2 million to 100,000 deaths by 60 # predictors of #coronavirus because the models were always dumb, the media lied, and the virus was never as fatal as the experts who are chronically wrong about everything, they prophesied. "