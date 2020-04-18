Call of Duty League online experience spurs deleted tweets, team controversy

Even as Call of Duty League officials described the steps they had taken to make their transition to online-only gaming amid the uninterrupted coronavirus pandemic, competitors remained concerned that tense servers were unable to deliver the game. without delay or interruption.

After all, the teams would be located remotely in the US. USA Rather than in one place in person, putting connections at risk.

It wasn't long before player complaints started once battles started, particularly those who struggled to find success.

In the time since the Florida Mutineers ended their unexpected win in the eight-team Dallas Empire Domestic Series last Sunday, rival organizations and fans have scorned the achievement. They argued that online success doesn't carry the same weight as winning events in person, even if it counts the same in the leaderboard.

That, in turn, has frustrated the Mutineers, who highly value their performance over the weekend and acknowledge that the first online-only experience is unstable.

"If they won, they would consider it a victory," Maurice "Fero,quot; Henríquez, of Florida, said in a conference call with journalists. "This is the best we have, and we just work with what they gave us. You really can't hate that. They put themselves in the same shoes."

Should the flavor of the week be salt? – Florida Mutineers (@Mutineers) April 13, 2020

Dallas Empire star James "Clayster,quot; Eubanks has been a Florida side and has been largely balanced in his public comments thus far relative to other players. He told Sporting News that "it was only a matter of time,quot; before the Mutineers claimed a victory in the tournament.

But you still feel that the online experience as it was this past weekend detracts from the spirit of competitive gaming.

"I have my own personal opinions on the matter, which may not be right with the community at large, but any online tournament in the modern Call of Duty era should not mean as much as a LAN event," Clayster said in a statement. Email Sporting News. "LAN events are important because everyone is on the same playing field, peripherals, connection, bright lights / crowd atmosphere, etc. With online, you can't get that constant playing field, so I honestly believe that while these tournaments are important, they don't mean as much as LAN. "

Others sprang into action on stronger terms.

The Seattle Surge members, who lost both of their games, were perhaps the loudest critics of the server connection. They took to Twitter to voice their complaints while the competition was still in progress.

"I'm just hanging around lmaooooo," wrote Josiah "Slacked,quot; Berry of Surge in an already deleted tweet.

"Just jumping through the mappppppppppppppppppppppp," wrote Sam "Octane,quot; Larew of Surge, also in a deleted tweet.

Octane added after the event: "Easily the most frustrated I've been in a long time, man."

Call of Duty League officials held firm throughout the weekend that connection issues and occasional transmission errors were the result of complicated planning condensed into a short window of time. They hope to minimize problems at the next event, which begins on April 24.

It still seems likely that some level of open frustration will continue, at least in the short term, by teams falling short in online-only tournaments. The Mutineers probably won't be the only squad that defends itself against detractors of the format.

However, some players have managed to find black humor in connectivity issues, and the jokes related to the delay may be starting.

Clayster found it amusing when Justin "SiLLY,quot; Fargo of the Minnesota Rokkr closed a door in the game to try to block an opponent, tweeting his rival about it. The move, unusual in these direct run-and-shoot competitions, was meant to protect SiLLY from lagging gameplay and underscored how absurd it permeated the weekend.

"I'm at 130 ping, I'm just here to prime and delicacy," SiLLY wrote on Twitter.