California report calls for higher virus rate, Florida reopens beaches – Deadline

Scientists at Stanford University have developed an antibody test for the coronavirus, and the results indicate that more people may have contracted the disease than previously believed.

A Stanford report suggests that up to four percent of Californians may have been infected with coronaviruses, judging by the antibodies present in their system.

However, the accuracy of the antibody test is still uncertain, and there are questions about whether the random sample of Californians tested is truly representative of the state's population. The ad requesting participation asked people who they suspected might have been infected.

Ultimately, Stanford scientists claimed that 2.5 to 5.2 percent of the people they tested were positive for antibodies. In California, official statistics state that more than 28,000 people have coronaviruses.

Meanwhile, residents of Jacksonville, Florida flocked to beaches there when the city reopened them and parks for a limited number of hours.

Police broke down the barriers beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, causing a crowd of cheers to rush to the arena.

Jacksonville opened beaches from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. daily. Restrictions include not sunbathing or sitting in chairs or blankets. Other Florida municipalities also opened their beaches after the governor approved the reopening.

The reopening of the beach came after protests erupted in Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio earlier this week, demanding that those states reopen for business. The White House task force on the pandemic has let individual governors determine which areas of their state are safe to reopen. However, workers who are out of work and bothered by restrictions on their movements demand faster action than many governments are ready to implement.