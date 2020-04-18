Caitriona Balfe tells Sam Heughan's online thugs to find something they love instead of hate

WENN / Instar

After his & # 39; Outlander & # 39; co-star He talked about his '6 years of constant harassment, bullying, harassment and false narrative', the 'Ford v Ferrari' actress leaps to his defense to remind trolls that life is short.

Caitriona Balfe have Sam Heughanit is back on and off the screen. Just a few hours after her. "stranger"The co-star released a passionate statement about how she really felt under constant abuse online for years, Starz's drama series Claire Fraser reminds trolls to find something they love instead of wasting their energy hating someone.

On Friday, April 17, the 40-year-old Irish actress took to her Twitter account to share her thoughts on Sam's statement. "Sad that Sam had to go out there and say all this," he wrote. "I thought bad behaviors would have been left in the schoolyard. But unfortunately, a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom uses its energy to write and say terrible and false things."

Noting that bullies should "harness all that energy to get involved in their local charities," the "Ford v Ferrari"the actress continued," and it's honestly quite simple … If you don't like it … it's a big and beautiful world out there. Find something you love and enjoy it. Life as it is all very clear at the moment is short. Why waste it hating. "

Caitriona Balfe defended Sam Heughan.

Less than a day earlier, Sam expressed his frustration at the false stories that had been made about him. In a four-page Twitter post, the 39-year-old Scottish actor wrote: "After the last 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, harassment and false narrative, I am lost, upset, hurt and have to talk. It affects my life. , my state of mind and it's a daily concern. "

"Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a homosexual in the closet, trying to cheat or exhort fans for money, and ignoring Covid's advice. I have failed (sic) of the above. "He continued, adding that since the trolls constantly" created a false narrative "and" abused my loved ones, "he would be" blocking anyone who writes something defamatory or abusive. "

While he was clearly fed up with the haters, "The spy who left me"The actor was still grateful to" all the fans who have supported me and the work I do. "He added:" I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and be kind to yourself and to others. There is much more to worry about right now. "