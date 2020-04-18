Caitriona Balfe and the rest of the "Outlander,quot; team step back to back up Sam Heughan after dropping a few bombs.

Caitriona Balfe and many others have gathered around Sam Heughan after he shocked the world with a very personal letter in which he addressed the accusations of bullying, trolling and savages to which he has been subjected for the past six years.

Popular stranger The actor gave a long list of weird stories that were made up about him and his loved ones.

The Scottish actor said he had been falsely accused of "manipulating fans,quot;, "being a closet gay,quot; and making erroneous comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “After the last six years of constant bullying, harassment, bullying, and false narrative, I am lost, upset, hurt, and I have to talk. It affects my life, my mental state and is a daily concern. My co-stars, friends, family, myself – in fact, anyone I am associated with – has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, exchanging private information, and vile and false narratives. I've never talked about it because I believe in humanity and I've always hoped that these thugs just disappear. I cannot elaborate for continuous legal reasons, but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better. "

He added: “I am lost, upset, hurt and I have to speak. It is affecting my life, my mental state and it is a daily concern … I have never talked about it because I believe in humanity and I always hoped that these thugs would just disappear. "

For several hours, #WeStandwithSam was trending on Twitter.

Caitriona said this about it: “Sad that Sam had to go out and say all this. I thought it meant that perverse behavior would have stayed in the schoolyard. But unfortunately, a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom uses their energy to write and say terrible and false things … maybe they should use all that energy to get involved in their local charities. "

She added: "And honestly, it's quite simple … If you don't like it. It's a big and beautiful world out there. Find something you love and enjoy it. Life, as is very clear at the moment, is short. Why what to waste hating it?

Sad that Sam had to go out there and say all this. I thought perverse misbehavior would have been left in the schoolyard. But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom uses its energy to write and say terrible and false things … maybe they should https://t.co/fCfHp9sP72 – Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) April 17, 2020

Executive producer Maril Davis wrote: "A sad reminder that we all have to be respectful and kind to one another."

stranger Series author Diana Gabaldon also revealed, "I don't know what some people possess, but the bottom line is that Sam's private life is exactly that. _Nothing_ is anyone's business."

Ad

Some are happy that the actor has shared his story and his truth.



Post views:

0 0