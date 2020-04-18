Bruce Willis and his wife still 'get along' despite being quarantined with former Demi Moore

Instagram

Although he raised his eyebrows at his decision to isolate himself with his ex-wife amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor & # 39; Die Hard & # 39; he has no problem with his wife Emma Heming.

There are no problems in paradise between Bruce Willis and Emma Heming despite spending time apart in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Although he has raised his eyebrows at his decision to isolate himself with his ex-wife Demi Moore, the "Live free or die hard"The actor and his model wife were said to still" get along very well "with each other.

Weighing in on Bruce, Demi and Emma's quarantine situation was a familiar source. "Demi and Emma are close, and the three of them get along very well as one big family," the source told PEOPLE. Insisting that "there is no problem," added the source, "Emma needed to stay in Los Angeles with the young children." Bruce and Emma shared two daughters together, Mabel Ray, 8, and Evelyn Penn, 5.

While Bruce's move to quarantine along with Demi and their adult daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah may be unusual for many, the so-called inside source noted that the former couple who had been divorced for two decades "has been the best friend for years. " The source added: "They are very close."

In early April, it was discovered that "the Expendables"The actor and the" Ghost "star were practicing social estrangement together. Sharing their bond was their youngest daughter, Tallulah, who uploaded an Instagram photo of her parents hugging. In the photos, the couple dressed in white. Pajamas green and green stripes.

Demi later used her own account to share another photo of her large family posing on a sofa while wearing pajamas. Included in her photo were Scout, 28, Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss, and their dogs. Bruce took the backseat with a giant spoon with both hands. "Family bonding," Demi captioned her post.

Apparently proving that there are no bad feelings between them, Emma offered a positive comment on Demi's post. "In his best love and strange boys," wrote the 41-year-old model, in addition to multiple heart emojis. In return, Demi replied, "@emmahemingwillis, we miss you and love you so much! & # 39; Houseparty & # 39; tonight!"