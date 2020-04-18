Brandon Flowers prohibits his children from listening to Morrissey's songs due to his racist views

Instagram

The leader of The Killers, who is also the superfan of The Smiths, says he will not encourage his children to listen to Morrissey's music because of the latter's support for far-right groups.

The murderers The leader is a huge Smith fan who once had a cup of Morrissey at a café and invited his former guitarist. Johnny Marr on stage to perform with him at Glastonbury last year 2019.

However, although he still listens to The Smiths due to his admiration for Marr, Brandon does not plan to convince his three children, ages 9 to 12, to share his obsession due to the "Panic" singer's support for extreme groups. right. .

"I don't think Marr should stop because of Morrissey, so I don't regret it," he tells the British newspaper The Times about his The Smiths fandom. "It's hard to separate him (the band) from him, and I'm not going to play music in front of my kids."

However, he says that if the band's songs appeared on the radio, he would still listen.

"If What She Said appeared on the radio (when I was) with my children, I wouldn't change it," adds the American rocker. "It's still an amazing song, so I'm not that serious where the station would change. I don't agree with it, but I'm not going to record my The Smiths records or anything."

Flowers previously said he still regarded Morrissey as "a king" because of his musical achievements, but confessed to having forgotten the controversy over his comments on the far-right party For Britain and other comments about the race.