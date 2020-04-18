Bought for a song: Indonesian folly endangers wild birds

CURUP, Indonesia – Hidden in the dense jungle of Sumatra, the poacher chose a thin branch, covered it with homemade glue, and touched a fragment of birdsong on an old cell phone. In a few moments, three small birds they landed on the branch and were trapped.
Known as ashen birds, they were destined for the Indonesian island of Java, where they would likely spend their lives in a collector's cage.
Millions of similar birds are stolen from the wild each year, and prized specimens can ultimately sell for thousands of dollars. These birds are not treasured for their plumage or meat, but for their songs.
An illicit trade that begins in the primeval forests takes many of the birds to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where they participate in high-risk singing competitions often chaired by government officials.
The poacher, named Afrizal, gently removed the birds from the branch, stripped the glue off their feet, and placed them in a metal cage, which he covered with a faded "Angry Birds,quot; T-shirt. This is how Mr. Afrizal, doing his part to strip Indonesia of its wildlife, has caught over 200,000 songbirds in the past 15 years.
"I do this job to survive," he said, setting up a new trap. "Of course, I feel guilty. If they die, I feel even sadder. "
Officials and conservationists say wild songbirds are disappearing at a tremendous rate across the vast Indonesian archipelago. Much of the demand is fueled by the growing fad for birdsong contests.
Keeping songbirds in cages is a centuries-old tradition among Java's wealthy and powerful men. But singing contests have become a popular phenomenon, and so have the owning birds. Before large gatherings were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 1,000 songbird contests were held each year, primarily in Java, and many attracted thousands of people.
Such events are often held on behalf of community leaders, police chiefs and other officials, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who officiates at the annual President's Cup. But behind them lies a booming illicit business, backed by corrupt elements of the police and military.
Especially sought after is the murai batu, known in English as a white shama, which can imitate the melodies of other songbirds. It is a species favored by Mr. Joko and many other gatherers, and is rapidly disappearing from the forests of Indonesia.
In 2018, Joko entered her own murai batu in the President's Cup, but lost to Dede Alamsyah, owner of a Central Java car wash.
The president told reporters that he had offered to buy the winning bird, but that Mr. Dede had refused to sell. Mr. Dede calculated the value of the bird at $ 47,000, enough to buy a large house.
Marison Guciano, founder and executive director of the bird protection organization Flight, estimates that poachers capture more than 20 million birds a year, mainly from Sumatra, Indonesia's third largest island.
Captive breeding of songbirds has emerged as a backyard industry. But catching wild birds, while generally illegal, is cheaper than raising them. Many unscrupulous traffickers, who use forged leg bands and forged documents, pass wild birds like the ones they have raised themselves, Marison said.
"For the songbird, smuggling is massive and open," he said. “In reality, songbird smuggling is considered normal. The washing process is happening right in front of our eyes. "
As Sumatra's songbird population has declined, Marison said, poachers have started hunting in the forests of Malaysia and southern Thailand, particularly for the murai batu.
Indonesian law enforcement officials acknowledge that some members of the police and army are involved in the illicit traffic and help smugglers to transport birds.
Hifzon Zawahiri, head of the National Wildlife Protection Office in Lampung, the southernmost province of Sumatra, said his understaffed agency faced a well-organized criminal union.
"There is no doubt that the police, the military and the officers of the forestry agency itself, the forestry police, are involved," he said.
In late January, thousands of bird aficionados, almost all male, flocked to a park for the South Jakarta Police Chief Cup.
Sixty individual competitions, organized by species and level of competitiveness, were held in two open pavilions. Up to 77 birds were entered in each event. The first prize was $ 715.
These competitions have little resemblance to listening to the birds singing in the forest. It is more like attending a boxing match.
Most owners believe that their birds sing best under duress.
After hanging their caged birds on a canopy, the owners gathered on a railing about 50 feet away, yelling at them to get their best songs out and abuse the judges for ignoring their birds.
It was surprising that the judges could hear the birds.
One of the main winners was a murai batu owned by Andika Asa, a breeder who won a prize of $ 430. When he left the pavilion, a spectator offered him more than $ 8,000 for the bird. Andika refused, saying it was worth almost double that.
Andika, 40, a former university administrator, said he had raised the bird himself and had spent countless hours training its champion.
To increase his stamina, Andika said, he and his son would slap the sides of their 20-foot cage to fly 500 laps a day. He also brought "master birds,quot; of other species to learn his songs.
Addressing the crowd, Police Chief Bastoni Purnama claimed that songbird competitions helped save the species. (Mr. Marison denies this).
"We are involved in the conservation of birds in Indonesia that are declining in number or even endangered," said Mr. Bastoni.
At the 2018 contest, Mr. Joko praised the breeding business as a boon to "the people's economy." The sale of birds, cages, food and medicine generates $ 120 million annually, said the president, who launched dozens of birds purchased from a market.
Soon after, Mr. Joko's environment ministry attempted to safeguard the murai batu in the wild by listing it as a protected species.
The outraged bird owners, led by the Chirping Mania group, occupied offices of conservation agencies across the country. They produced data that allegedly showed that the species was not threatened.
After four weeks, the ministry backed down and reversed its decision.
Theoretically, the protected state for the murai batu would have required the owners to establish the provenance of the bird each time one participated in a singing competition. But Mr. Marison said that rule rarely applied. And many other species listed as protected find their way into Indonesian bird markets.
A merchant, Cin Aidiwanto, 52, said he employed 20 hunters to catch birds in Sumatra's largest national park, Kerinci Seblat.
He funds his expeditions, he said, with food, cash, and cigarettes.
"I send my hunters to the forest and they return in 10 days," he said. "Then I get all the birds they catch."
With the declining songbird population in the wild, Marison has urged the government to make its protection a priority. He said a first step would be to close bird markets, from small operations like Mr. Cin's roadside stand to the sprawling Pramuka market in Jakarta, the largest bird market in Southeast Asia.
"Keeping the birds is not beneficial to the ecosystem or to the welfare of the birds," he said. "It is only for the pleasure of the owner."
Dera Menra Sijabat contributed reporting.