Bought for a song: Indonesian folly endangers wild birds

CURUP, Indonesia – Hidden in the dense jungle of Sumatra, the poacher chose a thin branch, covered it with homemade glue, and touched a fragment of birdsong on an old cell phone. In a few moments, three small birds they landed on the branch and were trapped.

Known as ashen birds, they were destined for the Indonesian island of Java, where they would likely spend their lives in a collector's cage.

Millions of similar birds are stolen from the wild each year, and prized specimens can ultimately sell for thousands of dollars. These birds are not treasured for their plumage or meat, but for their songs.

An illicit trade that begins in the primeval forests takes many of the birds to the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where they participate in high-risk singing competitions often chaired by government officials.