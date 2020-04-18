Blac Chyna says he has evidence that he never hit Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is doing everything these days to prove that she is never his Rob Kardashian. Dream Kardashian and King Cairo's mother want to clear her name, and she is making great efforts in this direction.

Page Six, The Blast and other publications have revealed that there is "explosive evidence,quot; that will demonstrate the fact that she never hit Rob.

Chyna reportedly claims that she obtained a 2016 report from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services that analyzed the alleged violent incident Rob has been mentioning.

In that specific report, Rob allegedly admitted that his baby's mother, Dream, never hit him!

& # 39; When DCFS asked him on January 4, 2017 (just 3 weeks after Chyna's alleged & # 39; violent attack & # 39;) about a report & # 39; Anonymous & # 39; of domestic violence against Rob by Chyna, Rob replied that the allegations are & # 39; false & # 39; and & # 39; there is no domestic violence between (me) and (Chyna), "according to documents cited by online publication Page Six.

Chyna says the report also included a note from investigators: "Specifically, Kardashian's father stated that the mother (Chyna) never hit him."

Dream's mother claims that the documents prove the fact that Rob lied when he claimed that she attacked him.

"Rob's attorney, Marty Singer, denied Chyna's claims in a statement to page six on Friday," published page six the other day.

In other news, Chyna found herself in hot water a lot recently.

Chyna managed to surprise her fans with a post related to the coronavirus that she shared on her social media account.

In addition to saying that the United States is preparing for the saddest week in terms of infected people and victims, the post Chyna shared is also promoting a certain type of mask that protects against the new coronavirus.

People beat Chyna for making everything profitable for her. Chyna was also beaten by people when she announced something that some people called "crack pipe."



