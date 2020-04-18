Blac Chyna criticized for promoting 'strong' product in the middle of the custody battle

Instagram

People think the new 31-year-old Instagram post will only make it difficult for her to prove that she is the best mother to herself and Rob Kardashian Dream's daughter in court.

Blac Chyna seemed to be making the wrong move. The reality show star landed in trouble for promoting a hard-hitting social media business amid a custody battle with Rob Kardashian.

On Wednesday, April 15, he took to his Instagram account to share a video of her filling his glass with marijuana. First "Rob and Chyna"Star wrote in the caption," I had a long day but you know how I'm ending my night. "

People thought her posting would only make it difficult for her to prove that she is the best mother to herself and Rob's daughter Dream in court. "This will make you look really good in court," one fan sarcastically commented. "This probably doesn't help your case … ijs …" added another.

"You are shocked with such a thirst for money … don't you pretend to be rich? How about you donate instead of begging your fans for some?" One person hit Blac. The 31-year-old has yet to respond to criticism.

Prior to this, Blac sparked plastic surgery rumors after looking unrecognizable in Calabasas while picking up a package in his white Bentley SUV. In some photos taken by The Sun, the 31-year-old chose to wear an all-black outfit consisting of a jacket and sweatpants. Following Coronavirus's caution, the music in the video wore a white mask that contrasted with his outfit. But that is not what caught people's attention.

When one's mother lowered the mask, she could be seen sporting eye makeup with prominent cheeks. Meanwhile, her black hair was pulled back as she gave it a little volume at the front.

Some people were convinced that she got under the knife when one wrote, "Oh, her nose surgery is terrible. She has destroyed herself through plastic surgery." Another fan chimed in: "You have to stop with the plastic surgery brother." while a user called it "alien".