Billie Eilish's only worldwide performance is everything we needed

Billie eilish& # 39; s One world: together at home Performance is everything we've always wanted.

On Saturday, the Grammy winner showed her support for healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic with an emotional performance by "Sunny,quot; from Bobby hebb.

Join from home with your brother Finneas, the musical brothers presented a moving interpretation of the 1966 jazz and R,amp;B song, with their brother at the piano. "I chose to sing Sunny by Bobby Hebb, I love this song, it has always warmed my heart and I want them to feel good," he said before playing.

Concluding her performance, the singer said, "Sending my love to you and I want to thank all the health workers who risk their lives to save ours. Thank you so much guys."

Eilish was just one of the many musicians who came together to celebrate the cause, which was created by Lady Gagain an effort to raise money for the coronavirus rapid relief efforts.

The start of the historic charity concert was Andra Day, who performed his hymn "Rise Up,quot;. Maren morris She was also on the star-studded roster and treated fans with a performance by her and HozierThe duet for "The Bones," which marks her first performance since she gave birth to her son in March. Choose a song close to your heart, Ben platt made a cover of The Beatles& # 39; timeless blow "I want to hold your hand,quot;.