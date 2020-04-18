Billie Eilish and Jonas Brothers do the virtual dance of Merry John Krasinski

WENN

In addition to the hitmaker & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; and the trio & # 39; Sucker & # 39 ;, Chance the Rapper and former co-star Rainn Wilson join the star of & # 39; The Office & # 39; on his YouTube special on Friday night.

Billie eilish and the Jonas brothers joined & # 39; prom DJ & # 39; John Krasinski for the actor's special on Friday night on YouTube.

"The office"Star hosted an online graduation party at home, during which he played records and chatted with surprise guests, dressed in a tuxedo.

After introducing your former castmate Rainn Wilson, the couple joined the Jonas Brothers, who performed a split-screen version of "Sucker" from their homes.

Chance of the rapper He also made an appearance during the 30-minute event, which was watched by over 200,000 people, while Eilish performed his hit "Bad Guy" with his brother, FINNESand confessed that he had never been to a proper prom.

<br />

At the end of the show, Krasinski confessed that his confidence was a facade, adding: "This was the most terrifying thing I have ever done in my career."

<br />

He then advised viewers to take a look at DJ D-NiceThe Instagram live show, which served as a after party.