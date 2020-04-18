Billie Eilish adopted a pit bull she was fostering in quarantine and the photos are too adorable

Billie Eilish has a new furry friend.
On Tuesday, the singer said she "failed to foster,quot; while in quarantine because she couldn't separate from one of the two pit bulls that stole her heart:
In another addon posted on his Instagram Stories, Billie showed the little canine curled up on his lap:
As if that wasn't enough to make my heart melt, Billie shared this photo of her new family member looking happy as ever, writing, "You are mine!"
The 18-year-old first introduced fans to the two pit bulls she was raising last month, writing, "If you're looking for things to do while we're trapped at home, raise some babies."
The new puppy joins Billie's cat and rescue dog, Misha and Pepper, respectively:
Congratulations on growing your fam pet, Billie, and thanks for adopting!
