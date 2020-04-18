Bill Cosby's publicist said the reason for his early release denial is "Ludacris,quot;

Bill Cosby's team hoped to get an early pitch for him. This was after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released several convicts. But officials appear to have stated that the same would definitely not happen for Bill as well.

The Shade Room has more details on what is happening.

& # 39; Sir. Cosby is not eligible to be released under Governor Wolf's order, as he was convicted of a violent crime (aggravated indecent assault) and was considered a Sexually Violent Predator, "said TSR, spokesman for the US District Attorney's Office. Montgomery County, Kate Delano.

She went on and explained this: "Then, for both reasons, he would not be eligible to be released."

It was also revealed that Bill Cosby's publicist addressed TSR and said the news was a surprise to Bill's team.

The reason for this is because it appears that sources who are really close to Governor Wolf leaked important information that suggests the fact that Bill could be released due to his age and blindness.

'For you to say,' Mr. Cosby does not meet the criteria "it is ridiculous, ridiculous, and absurd – (criteria) across the country were thrown out the window, especially when Covid-19 was labeled a pandemic," according to Andrew Wyatt, Bill Cosby publicist.

He also went on to say that these actions are political, personal and racist, as can be seen in the original TSR post.

Someone commented, "Just out of curiosity if her skin color was different, the decision would be the same …" and another follower said, "How should it be!" Leave it there ".

Another follower posted this: ‘They let 69 out, but they can't let this old man out who can see barley. Smh. "

Someone else said: ‘You are almost 100 years old, who will you hurt? Violent offender is a keyword for "Black man,quot;.

Someone else believes that ‘This is what happens when you are black in America. He was convicted of crimes committed more than 30 years ago and still considered a threat to society. "

A follower is outraged that people want Coby to get out of jail: "They're still saying 'Bill for free' after all he did … nothing is going to change because it's a virus."

Someone else also said "they want pity on him so bad when he had no pity to leave the pills on the drink bill sit down,quot;

What you think? Should Cosby be released?



