The design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been leaked, revealing several new design features from Apple's iPhone 2020 series.

The schemes led a Samsung filter to say that the new design will be a nightmare for Android.

The iPhone 12 is supposed to enhance the design of the iPhone X, a phone that forced Android sellers to create imitations and then create their own attractive designs for all displays.

When the iPhone X was introduced in 2017, it became the phone that everyone else in the industry would try to copy. The iPhone X wasn't the only "full-screen,quot; phone at the time, but it was the best option available. While most of Android's rivals copied the design of the iPhone X in the following year, they all focused on the notch aspect of the phone, unable to copy the brightest feature of the iPhone X's design. Android providers perfected their full-screen layouts last year and they stopped copying the notch in the process. However, when the iPhone 12 arrives, it will kick Android directly to the "chin,quot;. At least, that's what a longtime Samsung filter has been saying.

The iPhone X wasn't the first phone to feature a notch, something Android enthusiasts will quickly point to. It is not Android that copied Apple, it is Apple that followed the example of an old LG phone from 2015 and another phone from a phone company that Andy Rubin created that was never relevant. However, that is not entirely accurate. Apple's notch houses a sophisticated 3D facial recognition system that was unrivaled in 2017. That's why there's a design commitment. Some phones came out with 3D facial recognition support in 2018, and Google finally copied the feature last year.

But Apple made no compromises when it comes to the other three bezels. The sides and bottom are bevel-sized as the screen stretches from edge to edge. Android makers weren't able to copy that particular design option right away. That's because Apple did something pretty unusual with the OLED screen, and this image explains it all:

The bottom of the screen curves behind itself, which is why Apple could stretch it almost to the bottom edge. The fact that there isn't a headphone jack there also helped with the space. Now, Apple paid the best price for that OLED screen, which was the most expensive component of the phone at the time. This is what Samsung's Galaxy S9 looked like when it launched almost six months after iPhone X:

Samsung couldn't afford to replicate the notch. Not because he couldn't, but probably because it would have sparked a wave of criticism for copying Apple again. Instead, Samsung perfected the piercing screen; Here's the Galaxy S10 from last year:

However, since the iPhone X, everyone compared the bottom bezel (chin) of Android phones to the iPhone X. Fast forward almost three years later, and the iPhone 12 is rumored to come with an even smaller bezel. A YouTuber and a prominent Samsung filter gave us a good look at the rumored design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, prompting the long-time Samsung filter to post this answer:

If this is the actual design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, then its chin is only 2.3mm, which will be a nightmare for all Android phones. pic.twitter.com/Q01sjwblFg – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 17, 2020

If you've been following Ice Universe leaks, so you know he's always been comparing bezel size between iPhone X designs and Samsung phones. If the design is real, it means that Apple was able to increase the screen-to-body ratio of the next iPhone even more than before. The leak also says that the notch will be much smaller than before.

Apple is looking to make a phone that is full-screen in the future, other leaks say, a device that will have no notch, buttons, or ports. Lowering the bezels is a big part of that process.

As for Android phones, they all look the same right now. Whether it's the Galaxy S20 (above), the Huawei P40 Pro (below), or the OnePlus 8, we're looking at full-screen displays with small top and bottom bezels. Of all of them, it's the P40 that came out new this year, a display that folds around all four edges to further minimize the bezel size. But that's a phone that is a tough proposition for Android fans as it ships without any Google app.

Meanwhile, others have much bigger issues than just the chin, and it's not the rear camera design either – that's how the Pixel 5 is rumored to be:

The iPhone 12 series is supposed to launch in early September, but the actual release date may move to October or even later due to the new coronavirus health crisis.