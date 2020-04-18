Beyonce shares an encouraging message during the surprise appearance on & # 39; Disney Family Singalong & # 39;

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Crazy in Love & # 39; dedicates a version of & # 39; When You Wish Upon to Star & # 39; to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus, as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato perform a classic Disney song each.

Beyonce Knowles has delighted fans with a surprise appearance on "Disney Family Singalong." The television special, which was announced as a star-studded event featuring Ryan Seacrest As a presenter, it was very special with Queen Bey appearing on the show on Thursday April 16 at night.

The presence of "The Lion King (2019)"Star was not revealed ahead of time. The former Child of destiny The member appeared to perform the classic song "When You Wish Upon a Star," which he dedicated to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in the United States.

"Hello to all families around the world. I am very proud and honored to be part of the Disney family and help introduce the & # 39; Disney Family Singalong & # 39; in association with Feeding America", the 38-year-old singer . He greeted viewers at home, before introducing his song: "I would like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you very much."

After the song ended, she shared an uplifting message. "Please, about your families. Please stay safe, don't lose hope. Let's get through this, I promise. God bless you!" she said to the viewers.

<br />

Fans quickly turned to Twitter to react to Beyonce's unannounced appearance, with a grateful viewer writing, "How dare they launch Beyoncé on us without any warning? I'm crying." Another exclaimed, "It would only be Beyonce appearing on everyone's screens without warning, PLEASE LAMAKSKSK."

The "Disney Family Singalong" also appeared Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Cristina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, John Stamos, Darren Criss and Amber riley among others. Each chose a classic Disney song to quarantine, while home viewers sang. The event aimed to raise awareness of the Feeding America charity while entertaining people in their self-isolation.