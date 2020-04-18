Beyonce and Rolling Stones Top Superstar Show – Deadline

With greetings in a multitude of languages, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon started the multiple network. One world: together at home concert from their respective homes in different sides of the country. But even with a joint appearance of "overwhelming gratitude" by former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, it was Beyoncé's words and the music of the Rolling Stones that really spearheaded the program for the WHO and the frontline healthcare workers.

Said this way, if the nightly hosts played traffic police, Beyoncé made the law. "This virus is killing black people at alarming rates here in the United States," Queen B told the camera in a passionate plea for everyone affected by COVID-19, but especially health workers, workers in sanitation, delivery drivers and those who keep our world running during this troubled time, many of whom are from African-American communities.

Related story New York Coronovirus dies, but Governor Cuomo warns,

"Please protect yourself, we are a family," added the most nominated woman in Grammy history. "Please be patient, pray for our heroes."

A last minute addition to the Sesame Street, Lupita Nyong’o and Matthew McConaughey hosting the show, the Stones at first appeared to be plagued with technical difficulties, as a guitar playing Mick Jagger's guitar was visible. However, it soon became apparent as the rock legends' portrayal of their classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want" progressed, that a slow revelation was actually part of the band's deal tonight. After putting their latest tour on hold like everyone else due to the threat of the coronavirus, Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts showed everyone how it's done, as you can see in the video below:

🤘 If you get us going, we will never stop fighting for global health. Act with him @Rolling rocks: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW – Global citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

From their respective mansions in the USA. USA And in the UK, the band that led the SARSfest in Toronto in 2003 also showed the great band that divested itself, as Ron Howard noticed seconds after the boys finished:

Beyoncé didn't sing, but starting with curator Lady Gaga, the A world The show came out of supernova with Stevie Wonder playing Bill Withers and a very personal Paul McCarthy advocating for stronger healthcare systems around the world and singing his Beatles classic Virgin lady for his nurse mother. One knight of the kingdom was soon followed by another as David and Victoria Beckham introduced Sir Elton John screaming I'm still standing since entering Los Angeles.

I'm going to sit down tonight with David and the boys to watch One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global show of unity to support the @OMS in the fight against # COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/hc0iaGQyZp – Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 18, 2020

When his nightly rival's trio noticed that the nearly unprecedented two-hour primetime special in response to the coronavirus crisis was airing on ABC, CBS and NBC, Kimmel added that One World was also on "all those broadcast networks " I've been promising to establish for your parents. "

"Wherever you are watching, tonight we thank the first responders and others on the front lines of this global pandemic," said the two-time Oscar leader in a more serious tone. With a great lineup of superstars on the show, the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon the hosts dispensed with an opening monologue and opted for the "just the facts, ma'am" approach Dredge.

After CBS's Colbert told viewers to throw away their wallets, Kimmel noted that A world The show has already raised $ 50 million for the World Health Organization. Proclaiming that he came from the "beautiful center of my home," Colbert, like the slide that Fallon and Kimmel own, was in a familiar setting for fans who have been watching the dead of night broadcasting from their home for the past few weeks. .

Never hesitating to let his flag fly, Fallon and Tonight's show The band's heavyweights and hip hop The Roots were another highlight. The presenter and the band joined the Zoom style by healthcare workers for a poignant take on the 1980s classic "Safety Dance" by Men Without Hats.

Those movements though 👀 Thanks for teaching us the "Safety Dance" @the roots! Make a commitment to stay home (and practice your footwork!) Here: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/iHb7qZHGRy – Global citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Having appeared on the Elton hosted Fox presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America Last month, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez sat down tonight for a touching version of What A Wonderful World. The tunes came throughout the Burna Boy, Jennifer Lopez, EGOTer John Legend showroom, Green Day's Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie Eilish and Finneas O & # 39; Connell, a piano playing Taylor Swift and a joint song by Celine Dion, Gaga, Legend, Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli. Even with all those lights, another show stopper was Lizzo, another Concert hall alum presents a surprising and intimate performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come".

In a week that saw a smug Donald Trump suspend the United States' financial contribution to WHO, the organization's director, Tedros Adhanom, made a timely entry tonight calling for a global solution to the global health crisis. With a few strong words from Idris Elba, who was positive for COVID-19, and his wife Sabrina, the prime time event also saw Kimmel pay his own form of tribute to food delivery workers. The ABC host ordered a meal from a Los Angeles restaurant and introduced him to the guy who showed up with a pizza and a payment.

"This is not a fundraiser, so put your wallets away," Gaga herself had told those watching the digital broadcast portion of the event tonight, which started at 2 PM ET. Including remote performances by characters like Jennifer Hudson who nailed "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, The Killers, John Legend and Annie Lennox, to name just a few, the first part of the show was available on Twitter, SiriusXM, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video and TIDAL.

Instigated by Coldplay's Chris Martin over a month ago, the One Citizen concert series has seen some of music's biggest acts take to Instagram and other online platforms to play. Doubtful tonight will be the last time we will see some of these acts online during this difficult time.

As of today, there are more than 2.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 146,088 deaths.