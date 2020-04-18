Ben Platt covers the Beatles for a world: together at home

Ben platt He is giving the gift of song during these difficult times.
On Saturday, The politician star treated One world: together at home viewers to a move cover from The Beatles& # 39; hit song "I want to hold your hand,quot;. Before diving into classical melody, he explained that the song has acquired a new meaning for him since he practiced social distancing.
"I am so grateful to be here among all these fantastic artists to share music when we all need it," he told the camera. "I am going to sing two songs for you: the first is a version of a song that I hope many of you know. It is something that we can all identify with right now, especially those like me whose language of love is physical affection. I'm missing that right now. "
Sitting behind his piano from home, the Dear Evan Hansen Star showed off his impressive pipes as he delivered an emotional version of the British band's hit song.
In the wake of the pandemic, various timeless songs have become empowering hymns to keep spirits high. In March, Gal GadotHe recruited his famous friends to sing an uplifting version of John Lennon& # 39; Imagine & # 39; and reminded everyone that we are all connected.
"We are all in this together, we will get through it together," Gadot stresses the star-studded video. "Let's imagine together. Sing with us. All the love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne."
Platt was just one of many artists who joined during the landmark charity concert, which raised more than $ 35 million for rapid coronavirus relief efforts worldwide.
Among the star-studded artists was Andra Day, who delivered a touching version of his song "Rise Up,quot; Niall Horan, which invited fans to an acoustic performance of their new song "Black and White,quot; Maren morris, who was associated with Hozier for her first performance after giving birth to her son, and The murderers, who brought nostalgia with their hit song "Mr. Brightside,quot;.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!.