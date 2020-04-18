Ben Platt covers the Beatles for a world: together at home

Ben platt He is giving the gift of song during these difficult times.

On Saturday, The politician star treated One world: together at home viewers to a move cover from The Beatles& # 39; hit song "I want to hold your hand,quot;. Before diving into classical melody, he explained that the song has acquired a new meaning for him since he practiced social distancing.

"I am so grateful to be here among all these fantastic artists to share music when we all need it," he told the camera. "I am going to sing two songs for you: the first is a version of a song that I hope many of you know. It is something that we can all identify with right now, especially those like me whose language of love is physical affection. I'm missing that right now. "

Sitting behind his piano from home, the Dear Evan Hansen Star showed off his impressive pipes as he delivered an emotional version of the British band's hit song.