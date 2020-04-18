Ben Affleck and Matt Damon bring $ 1.75 million from the poker tournament to Hunger Relief Charity

WENN

To provide Feeding America with a donation boost, the co-stars of & # 39; Good Will Hunting & # 39; They organized the virtual game Texas Hold & # 39; Em to which Tobey Maguire and Adam Levine, among others, also joined.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon They have given funds from the Hunger Aid Organization Feeding America a boost of $ 1.75 million (£ 1.4 million) when playing poker with their famous friends.

Adam Sandler, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, Bryan Cranston and Sarah Silverman They were among the stars who joined the virtual Texas Hold & # 39; Em game on Saturday (April 11), with each participant donating $ 10,000 (£ 8,000) to secure their place on the digital table.

The All-In For Feeding America charity event, which also allowed members of the public to interact with famous online players, proved to be a huge success, with poker pros Ebony kenney occupying the first place, followed by the actor "The Usual Suspects" Kevin Pollak second.

<br />

"Breaking Bad"The Cranston star also did well, ranking fifth overall.