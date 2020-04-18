Azriel Clary posts a heartfelt message to Jocelyn Savage: "I miss you … I love you,quot;

It's been a few months since Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage were involved in an explosive fight that turned physical and ended with the charges filed. The two women have had no contact with each other since then, but according to a recent social media post, it seems Azriel misses Jocelyn.

R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, and his current girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage, separated after their fight that set fire to social media and resulted in the charge of assaulting Jocelyn. While the two have not had recent contact with each other, Azriel decided to use Instagram to send Jocelyn a message.

Azriel wrote the following in her Instagram stories:

"I miss you. This is when the belief had to have stitches on its leg and I was crying in the taxi and you were trying to comfort me. You are beautiful and strong, and one day you will remember your strength too. I know that leaving was bad , but I also know you weren't yourself, because the funny southern bell, the love of the wings, Memphis disgusts Joy, I know I never would. "

She continued, adding:

"I love you, a man should never stop you and one who is happy to do so is not a real man. A man who does not allow you to have a life outside of him is not a man with genuine intentions. I always miss you."

Now, we will have to wait and see if Jocelyn responds.

