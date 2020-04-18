Astronomers have just found a surprisingly Earth-like exoplanet – BGR

Astronomers have discovered a planet so similar to Earth in size that it could be the twin of our planet.

The planet, Kepler-1649c, is in the habitable zone of its star, increasing the possibility of habitability.

The planet's star is a red dwarf, known to produce flares that could extinguish life.

Earth, as far as we know, is the only planet that has all the right ingredients for life. When astronomers look beyond our solar system for new worlds, it is impossible to know exactly what is happening on its surface. Still, by measuring everything that can be measured from afar, we can get a pretty good idea of ​​how habitable or hostile any planet could be.

Scientists using data collected by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope have stumbled upon a planet that ticks many of the boxes we consider crucial in the search for extraterrestrial life. It's called Kepler-1649c and, in terms of size, it could be basically Earth's twin.

Kepler-1649c is a tantalizing find for anyone dreaming of a day when humanity confirms the existence of extraterrestrial life. It is in the habitable zone of its star, which means it is close enough for liquid water to exist on its surface, but cold enough that the water does not instantly vaporize. That in itself is a surprisingly rare quality, but 1649c has much more going for it.

The planet, which is about 300 light years from Earth, is approximately 1.06 times the size of our planet. In planetary terms, it is basically identical. In addition to that, its star bathes the planet in about 75% of the light that our Sun provides to Earth. That could mean that its surface temperatures are also very similar to Earth's, which is obviously a huge asset to life.

"This intriguing and distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth is among the stars, waiting to be found," said Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA in a statement. "Data collected by missions like Kepler and our Exoplanet Transit Study Satellite (TESS) will continue to produce surprising discoveries as the scientific community refines its abilities to search for promising planets year after year."

Okay, so the planet is a rocky world, similar to Earth, which is a little colder than our own planet, but has the correct size and distance of its star to support life. If you hoped there wasn't a trap, unfortunately there is one.

The star orbiting Kepler-1649c is a red dwarf. Red dwarf stars are typically small and much cooler than stars like our own Sun, but they also have a habit of being incredibly volatile. Stellar flares are believed to be common in red dwarf stars, and when that happens, the star rapidly increases its brightness, even doubling the amount of energy it emits within a few minutes. Such events could strip a planet of its atmosphere over time, making life as we know it impossible.

It may not be a deciding factor for life on Kepler-1649c, but it's not great news. The frustrating part is that at a distance of 300 light years, we lack the ability to see what might actually be happening on the planet. For now, we have to wait and ask ourselves.

