Armie Hammer cuts mohawk hair while in quarantine COVID-19

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Call me by your name & # 39; Debuts her shocking makeover on Instagram, sharing a selfie of him shaking his handlebar mustache and wearing a fringed black T-shirt.

Up News Info –

The coronavirus quarantine has given Armie hammer An opportunity to experiment with her look. On Wednesday April 15, the "Call me by your name"The actor presented a major hairstyle transformation that surprised many.

Using his Instagram account, the 33-year-old shared a selfie showing his Mohawk haircut. Along with the drastic change in hairstyle, he brushed off his handlebar mustache. Wearing a fringed black tank top and a pair of colorful pants, he smiled broadly as he looked at the camera. "Kill the Game" simply captioned the post.

<br />

Hammer's new look has generated positive reactions. Director Adam Shankman commented, "I don't know what's going on here, but I disagree." Actor Michael Chernus praised him, "Wow. Very 80 Legion of Doom / Road Warriors." Actress Elizabeth Chambers chimed in, "Quarantine chic. With the accent 24/7 to match." Meanwhile, his co-star Timothee Chalamet He simply gave him two hot-faced emojis.

Armie Hammer cut her hair during quarantine.

A day earlier, the actor played Martin D. Ginsburg in "Mimi Leder"On the basis of sex"He gave fans and followers a hint about his makeover. By sharing a photo of him holding a hair clipper with freshly cut hair strewn across the floor, he wrote in the Instagram story," I'm fine. " Image in particular also revealed her hot pink painted toes.

<br />

Hammer debuted his new look just weeks after a video of him reciting Wendy Cope's "Valentine" in New York's Central Park appeared online. In the clip posted to Poetry in the Wild's Instagram account, he could be seen looking straight into the camera as he sang, "My heart has been decided / And I'm afraid it's you. / Whatever you lined up, / My heart has made a decision / And if you can't sign up / This year, next year it will. / My heart has made a decision / And I'm afraid it's you. "