Ariana Grande sends fans into a frenzy with a studio photo

The singer of & # 39; Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored & # 39; He returns to the studio to work on his next studio installment after his performance on the Disney Family song.

Ariana Grande She has hinted that she is working hard on new music during the running of the bulls, sharing photos of her, her dogs, and her pig in her home studio.

The singer captivated her fans with a cover of "I won't say I'm in love" with "Hercules"As part of ABC's Disney Family Singalong, and the 26-year-old returned to the microphone on Friday, April 17, 2020 to play more voices.

"Thank U, Next" star Ariana was in good company as she was joined by her pig, Piggy Smallz, and some of her nine dogs, and took to Instagram to share a cool photo of the cabin, sending fans to a frenzy

She also shared pictures of some of her numerous pets, including the adorable pig, whom she and her former fiance Pete davidson adopted in 2018, and photos of his beloved puppies, including his late ex Mac MillerMyron's dog, as they posed around his house and among his recording equipment in the studio.

"I'm waiting for you to drop a snippet of what you will record tomorrow," commented one fan, while another asked, "Are we getting something?"

Ariana has yet to confirm more details about the new music.