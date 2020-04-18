Anti-vaxxers already have unfathomably stupid coronavirus theories – BGR

Anti-vaxxers are already attacking the development of the coronavirus vaccine with wild conspiracy theories and unfounded claims.

Popular "vaccination activists,quot; argue that the virus is not as bad as everyone says.

Some of the craziest conspiracy theorists blame 5G wireless networks for the viral pandemic.

The dangerously wrong anti-vaccination movement is based on junk science and blatant lies, so you just had to know that the new coronavirus pandemic would add even more fuel to the conspiracy fire. It appears to have done exactly that, and while doctors and scientists around the world are working furiously to develop a vaccine that can save countless lives, there are already people actively working to undermine their efforts.

Anti-vaxxers around the world have come up with their own explanations for how and why the coronavirus pandemic descended on the world population, and are a predictable mix of unprovable claims, ridiculous conspiracy theories, and dangerous lies.

As Katherine Gammon of Undark.org reports, many of the leading players in the anti-vaxxer movement (individuals who make a living by pushing vaccine conspiracies through YouTube or other avenues that can reach millions of people) are already targeting the inevitable COVID-19 vaccine.

It's the same people who have been arguing against vaccines against diseases like measles, which at one point was completely eradicated in the United States. Despite that, many states where anti-vaccination movements have flourished have experienced large measles outbreaks in the past year. The vast majority of those infected were young children, forcing schools to issue orders to stay home to parents with unvaccinated children.

Anti-vaxxer "celebrities,quot; are now evoking their own realities around the new coronavirus. A popular anti-vaxxer whose videos regularly get hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube has claimed that the virus is not as bad as the data shows. Even going so far as to say that "Covid is harmless to almost everyone," apart from the elderly.

As we have seen countless times in the past few months, COVID-19 can take the life of anyone, regardless of age. People in high-risk categories are in fact the most vulnerable, but there are many examples of healthy people becoming seriously ill and, in many cases, dying as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

But perhaps the most absurd of all the conspiracy theories being touted against anti-vaxxers is that the pandemic we are dealing with is actually the result of the deployment of 5G wireless technology. This claim is almost too stupid to address, but organizations like Ofcom have done it anyway, breaking down the science behind how we use the electromagnetic spectrum, where various signals for TV, mobile phones, and Wi-Fi live on the waves and the frequencies that are actually harmful to humans.

Simply put, cell phone towers are not responsible for a viral pandemic. I know, I can't believe I really have to write that, but apparently that's what it boils down to.

All this nonsense is leading to one place, and you know what it is. The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine, every time it arrives, will be denounced by anti-vaxxers as yet another way that the world's governments are trying to exploit or control their citizens.

Is there a way to fight that line of thinking? Not really. The anti-vaxxer community has already proven itself immune to real scientific research (it's all a scam!), Advice from health experts (they're getting paid!), And common sense (what's that?) So get ready. The pro-coronavirus, anti-vaccination movement is already stirring.

Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock