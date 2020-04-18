Amazon uses thermal cameras in some warehouses to scan workers for fever

Amazon is now using thermal cameras in its warehouses to help fever detection workers, Reuters reports. Thermal imaging cameras are faster to use than the standard forehead thermometers Amazon had been using to assess worker fever, which is a major symptom of the coronavirus.

"We implement daily temperature controls at our operating locations as an additional preventive measure to support the health and safety of our employees who continue to provide critical service in our communities," Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said in a sent statement. by email to The edge. "We are now implementing the use of thermal cameras for temperature detection to create a more streamlined experience at some of our sites."

As people take refuge in their homes, the demand for food and household items delivery has exploded. Amazon has already hired the 100,000 workers it announced it would add to deal with the increase in orders.

With the cases of the virus reported in more than 50 Amazon stores in the US. In the US, an estimate estimates that the number of cases is more than 300, workers protested at various Amazon facilities and demanded that the warehouses be closed and cleaned. The company closed six of its distribution centers in France until at least April 20, after a French court ruled that Amazon could be fined € 1 million per item if it ships something that is not directly related to medical supplies, hygiene and food products.

In addition to temperature controls, Amazon has also been distributing masks and disinfecting workstations. Now he is building his own worker testing lab to test for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.