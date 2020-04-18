Amazon gets approval for UK food delivery investment as pandemic hammer industry

Amazon will be allowed to tentatively invest in UK-based food delivery startup Deliveroo, the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA) announced today. Deliveroo originally announced the $ 575 million financing round led by Amazon last May, but the CMA was initially concerned that the deal might be bad for the competition. Now, however, the authority believes that the investment will be better for the overall competition.

The reason for this is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected Deliveroo's business by forcing the restaurants it delivers to be closed. The delivery company says it will require "significant additional funds,quot; to avoid having to completely exit the market. The CMA believes that this investment can "only realistically,quot; come from Amazon.

The final decision must be submitted by June 11.

At the same time, Deliveroo's services have become one of the lifelines that people trust, as they self-quarantine their homes. According to the CMA, if it was forced to exit the market, "it could mean that some customers cannot receive food online, while others face higher prices or a reduction in service quality."

"These totally unprecedented circumstances have meant reevaluating the focus of this investigation," said CMA independent investigative group chair Stuart McIntosh.

Amazon's investment will put it in competition with Just Eat and Uber Eats. Before the financing announcement, Uber reportedly attempted to acquire Deliveroo, according to the Financial times, while Amazon would also have tried to buy it directly, according to Sky news.

Amazon had previously operated a UK food delivery service, Amazon Restaurants, but closed the service in late 2018. The CMA had previously said that Amazon could have re-entered the UK restaurant delivery market if it had not invested in Deliveroo, according to Financial times.

While the CMA has granted provisional approval for the investment, its final decision does not expire until June 11 while it collects comments. As of October last year, Deliveroo operated in 500 towns and cities in 13 markets, including the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Ireland and Spain, according to The Guardian.