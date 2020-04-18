Alicia Keys performs for Valentino's online show

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; No One & # 39; It has been used to start a series of live shows presented by the most important Italian fashion house on Instagram in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alicia Keys is to perform through fashion house Valentino's Instagram live page for the first time in a series of live concerts.

Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli The announced brand bosses would partner with various artists under the #chezmaisonvalentino banner, with Alicia the first to perform at 4 PM. EST on Friday, April 17, 2020.

In announcing the performance, which will be followed by a poetry reading by Rupi Kaur, Piccoli tells the WWD website: "I have realized how strong we have become through connections within our own community. I wanted to share with you these unique performances to be connected by our emotions. "

<br />

Alicia's concert can be seen on Instagram. Other concerts have yet to be announced.