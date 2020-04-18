Airtel and VIL extend the validity of the prepaid plan for low-income users – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) announced on Friday the extension of the validity of prepaid plans for their low-income subscribers until May 3.

The decision comes in the context of the extension of the national blockade until May 3.

"Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts until May 3, 2020. All of these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted," Airtel said in a statement.

Initially, to assist low-income customers in its network during the COVID-19 blockade, Bharti Airtel had announced special measures, including extending the validity of its mobile prepaid packages until April 17.

Vodafone Idea said in a statement: "In an effort to ensure that low-income prepaid customers using feature phones stay connected in the midst of these difficult times, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced the extension of inbound services for these users until May 3, 2020 ".

He said that this free extension of the validity of the incoming service will allow millions of users of phones with Vodafone and Idea functions to continue receiving incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier.

