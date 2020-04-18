Adrienne Bailon and her husband trying to have a baby "very seriously" during quarantine

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; The Real & # 39; He assures in an episode of the program that she has everything under control and says: "I have a control problem, but I have absolutely thought about it."

Since trying a new hobby and working for the home, people around the world have been doing all kinds of things to avoid getting bored during this quarantine. Adrienne Bailon She is among those people, although she has a different kind of activity that probably no one would have ever thought of. In the last episode of "The real"She revealed that she is trying to get pregnant.

During the episode, she said to her co-hosts, "They'll let me know, we're – pause – working hard to make this happen. That sounded crazy coming out of my mouth. But yeah, you guys, I'm taking this quarantine thing. seriously ". Adrienne later revealed that she had ordered pregnancy tests and ovulation sticks online to get pregnant.

However, given the pandemic that has been going on for months, it is only natural that some people are concerned about medical care. However, Adrienne assured that she has everything under control. "So literally trust me, I have thought about all of this, you know I like to plan ahead, and I have a control problem, but I have thought about it absolutely," she said, adding that she has been considering giving birth. at home.

"I've thought about giving birth in a bathtub, how could I get a half-wife, get them tested …" she continued, before admitting that she feels a little scared at the idea of ​​giving birth during this time. However, "if God allows me to become pregnant during this time, then it is in his will," Adrienne said.

If her effort goes through, this will be Adrienne's first child with her husband. Israel Houghton, whom he married in 2016. Israel himself is already the father of four children from a previous relationship.