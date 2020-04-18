Adrien Broner exposed for having sex with an 18-year-old Instagram star, responds

Instagram

Since then, images have appeared showing the 30-year-old professional boxer, who is shirtless in the video, and Lil Blue together in what appears to be a hotel room.

Adrien Broner He has previously been under public scrutiny after his flirtatious DM to Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli got exposed, and this case probably won't do any better. Social media star Lil Blue, 18, accused him of having sex with her even though he is currently in a relationship.

Images of them in a hotel room together have been circulating on social media. In the video, Lil Blue could be seen filming a shirtless Adrien playing on his phone before going to the bathroom to look at his reflection in the mirror. He returned to the room and started filming Adrien again.

Adrien responded after the video was leaked, alleging that Lil Blue was trying to blackmail him with the video. He shared a screenshot of his text message with the girl saying, "Baby, I really fuck with you, but it wouldn't be real if I didn't tell you how I feel. My feeling is hurt."

She continued: "I look at you like a real idiot. I told you I needed your help. I wouldn't be asking if the clubs were open because I get my own money, but everyone is in a bad situation. You could have a cash app or Apple Pay me the money. I'm not going to come after you like Trick like N *** a. Real N *** just do what you're supposed to do. "

<br />

Lil Blue then told him to send her $ 2,000 before sending her the video. However, Adrien clearly did not bother and even rejected his message. In the post caption, he added: "Shit, I tried to blackmail me for $ 2000. Fuck it because I don't give him a damn dime" It doesn't cost that much to raise I broke my ass & # 39; … . "