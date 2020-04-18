52 years of beauty Halle Berry – I plan to stay single forever!

Halle Berry, 52, is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Basically you can have any man in the world, but you are choosing to stay single.

Halle Berry explained her position to Lena With during an IG Live interview.

"I have learned a lot from being with my children. They are the best company for me at the moment, and when I divorced Maceo's father, I have been quite alone for three years," Berry told Waithe. "Decidedly, sure. I have decided to take the time. I am a relationship oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no, I'm going to slow down, I'm going to take a minute and spend time with myself. And it was so good that I think I could stay like this! "

When Lena asked Halle if she knew it would take a long time to be alone, she said, "I knew it was going to take at least a year, a full year. One year led to two years and two years now to three years," she said. the beautiful actress with a smile. "But I am fine because I think the next relationship I have I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what is right for me because I have taken this time to think about what is important to me. "I no longer feel the need for a relationship, so I don't feel the need to rush or accept something that is not totally right for me. Not that there is anything wrong with the people I have been with, but I will expect my party or I will be alone and I will be with my children and I will make my life as I am doing it ".

Halle also gave Lena some advice for her and for those who were watching.

"You know what I think the gift is, and this is something that comes with age, the gift from your own company," Halle explained. “And you can start maybe by taking a short trip, a weekend trip and seeing how it feels. I promise you, you will begin to enjoy that time and be with yourself and your company as the most important company ”.