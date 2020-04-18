52 years of beauty Halle Berry – I plan to stay single forever!

Halle Berry, 52, is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Basically you can have any man in the world, but you are choosing to stay single.

Halle Berry explained her position to Lena With during an IG Live interview.

"I have learned a lot from being with my children. They are the best company for me at the moment, and when I divorced Maceo's father, I have been quite alone for three years," Berry told Waithe. "Decidedly, sure. I have decided to take the time. I am a relationship oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no, I'm going to slow down, I'm going to take a minute and spend time with myself. And it was so good that I think I could stay like this! "

