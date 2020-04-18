& # 39; Tiger King & # 39; is dethroned by & # 39; Despicable Me & # 39; as the most watched Netflix title

Netflix

The documentary series about the flamboyant former zoo owner Joe Exotic became the streaming platform's number one show three days after its release more than three weeks ago.

Up News Info –

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It has dropped to number two on Netflix's most watched daily list for the first time since it topped more than three weeks ago.

The documentary series about the extravagant former zoo owner Exotic Joe He secured his position as the number one show on the streaming platform on March 23, three days after its premiere, and quickly became a phenomenon, prompting Netflix bosses to accept a post-show episode with Joel McHale, which aired earlier this week.

But now family cartoon movie "My favorite villain"overthrew the" Tiger King, "which still roars at the top of the TV list separate from the broadcast site.