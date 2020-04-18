& # 39; They break the fourth wall & # 39;

Bravo TV

The O.G. The member of the Bravo reality show also talks about someone who does a & # 39; no show & # 39; and he doesn't want to shoot any more, making things 'challenging'.

Kyle richards hints that the next season of "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"It will be worth the wait. During his recent appearance on E!" Daily Pop, "Bravo's personality revealed to Justin Sylvester that the cast members would drop a" bomb "in season 10 of the show.

"You know, obviously we don't make reference to cameras or sound, audio, all of that, obviously. Or the fact that we're on the show. They're supposed to just be following our lives," Kyle explained during the interview. "But this season, they break the fourth wall, because there were times when people were using that to their advantage."

The "RHOBH" O.G. He continued to mock that when cameras and show producers spoke, "You know things are going wrong." He added, "You've seen some hints in the season trailer. And like every season, you know, something always happens when someone drops a bomb. And a bomb drops this season."

"And everyone, more or less, like, I don't know, it was an explosion. And you see that everyone took their side, and who's caught up with who, who's fighting with whom, and who's not talking in such a way, "he continued sharing.

"It basically stayed that way for the rest of the season. And as you can see, we had someone doing a 'no show'. You know, I didn't want to shoot anymore. And that's always a challenge," Kyle continued, apparently referring to his co-star Denise Richards.

"Which is one of the things this season, when I see people who don't show up, I wonder, 'Do you know how many times I wished I didn't have to show up?'" Kyle said. "Or that I would have loved to say, 'Oh, I don't want to do this, I feel uncomfortable. Oh, I'm not going to that party, that person is not nice to me.' No. So, we are here, we signed up to do this job: the good, the bad, the ugly. And here I am, ten years later! "

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.