Zac Efron's lack of singing during the & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; meeting Angers Fans

Instagram

The slow Wi-Fi connection is to blame for the brief appearance of the cartoonist by Troy Bolton that has left many fans disappointed after the Disney song.

Up News Info –

Zac Efron did not sing during the long-awaited "High school musical"segment on Thursday night April 16, 2020 Disney Family Singalong, with the host Ryan Seacrest blaming "spotty Wi-Fi" for the actor's brief participation.

Fans of the Disney movie around the world hoped to see the 32-year-old reprise his role as Troy Bolton for a "We're All Together" song with his former co-stars, including his ex-girlfriend. Vanessa Hudgens. But instead of joining the performance, Zac was on hand to present it, with Ryan explaining that the screen star was on coronavirus blockade in the "middle of nowhere" and didn't have a good enough internet connection for an appearance. prolonged.

"Now, just when you thought we couldn't give you more feelings, I have a surprise for you," Ryan explained. "This star is curled up in the middle of nowhere with spotty Wi-Fi, but she doesn't want to miss out tonight."

After being introduced by Ryan, Zac told viewers, "Hello everyone, I hope you are safe, healthy, and doing your best during these unprecedented times."

& # 39; It is a great pleasure to present a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope you enjoy, and remember: we are all in this together. "

Vanessa was then joined Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique colemanand Lucas Grabeel to complete the classic "High School Musical" with star appearances from other Disney shows like "Decendents","Zombies"and"Crow's house"

But Zac's absence from the performance was not good for viewers, many of whom turned to social media to complain.

"They really added all these actors to compensate Zac Efron for not wanting to sing with the cast of hsm (High School Musical)," wrote one person, while another added, "Really offended that Zac Efron was not singing with the HSM cast, I'm kind of EXTREMELY offended. "