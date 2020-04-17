Zac Efron criticized by social network users for not singing along with former HSM co-stars

When Zac Efron was invited to the Disney family singalong – that was close to a High school musical Reunion: Along with many of his former castmates, fans were delighted to see him back to his roots. However, when the actor was not singing, online fans were not happy.

During the Disney family singalong On April 16, according to Up News Info, Zac Efron was there to present the presentation, but he never actually sang any phrases. Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Vanessa Hudgens, however, sang the song "We are All In This Together,quot;.

Efron, on the other hand, only filmed a brief introduction to the show. Show host Ryan Seacrest explained that Zac did not have a very good Wi-Fi connection and that the video also had a poor connection, however online fans were still not satisfied with the fact that he was not singing.

Twitter users posted a plethora of posts after the show aired, including GIFs and other memes to show how disappointed they were at Zac's short appearance. Apparently, they expected the actor to invest in acting as much as his former co-stars.

Fans expected Zac to participate fully in the singalong, but he only appeared briefly to introduce the segment.

Fans High school musical I know Zac portrayed Troy Bolton in all the movies. Zac never sang in the first movie at all, nor did he join the rest of his former castmates when they toured for her. Also, Zac and Vanessa Hudgens came to light until they finally parted ways in 2010, meaning there may still be some discomfort there.

In other words, it seems that Zac has gone from High school musical franchise. These days, the actor has moved into more dramatic and sometimes even comical roles, including his starring role in the Seth Rogen-directed movie Neighbors.

Efron shifted gear again when he played Ted Bundy in Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile. Zac's performance was critically acclaimed, but the film's overall reception was mixed overall.

The film received a limited theatrical release, however Netflix later acquired the digital rights for $ 9 million.



