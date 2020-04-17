YouTube star & # 39; Talking Kitty Cat & # 39; Steve Cash dies of suicide at age 40 after battling depression

The wife of YouTube personality Celia DeCosta Cash confirms the sad news in a Facebook post and writes: 'It hurts me to share this. … but I know Steve is no longer in pain.

YouTube star Steve Cash, known for his famous series "Talking Kitty Cat", died at age 40. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his Idaho home by police on Thursday, April 16, around 7:30 a.m., according to the Nampa Police Department. According to the police department, there is no indication of foul play.

YouTube personality wife Celia DeCosta Cash confirmed Steve's passing in a Facebook post. "This is very difficult. I'm not even sure what to say, or what to do. I just lost my best friend, my partner, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning," she said. wrote

She continued: "I am sad to say that my husband, Steve Cash, took his own life this morning 04/16/2020. It pains me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to cry, but know that Steve is no longer. have pain ".

Steve's sister Candida also commented on the news on Facebook, writing on her page: "Rest in peace, my little brother Steve Cash."

Fans were saddened after learning of his passing and turned to social media to pay tribute to Steve. R.i.p. Steve Cash, you made us laugh and joined us with your videos, "wrote one person on Facebook.

Another tweeted: "I am saddened to hear that Steve Cash has taken his own life. He brought so much joy to others with his Talking Kitty Cat series, I wish he had kept some of that joy to himself. RIP Steve."

Steve first joined YouTube in 2007 and launched the "Talking Kitty Cat" series, in which he had fun "conversations" with his cat Sylvester, in 2008. Since then he had amassed more than 2 million subscribers and more than 770 million visits. Through the years.

In September 2019, Steve spoke about his mental health issues after a fan noticed that he had been more active on social media. "No, just bipolar. I'm crazy now. When I go back to depression, I will drop everything," said the YouTube star, who was also a musician.

The last time he uploaded a video to his channel was on December 30, 2019. The comments section of the video has also been flooded with messages of condolences, with a writing: "Devastated to hear the news. This channel is the favorite of my son and we are all heartbroken. "

Another added: "Steve, Sylvester and the whole family, we are crushed beyond imagination. We will always have these fun memories to remember. Thank you for giving us so many years of laughter and delight with these wonderful entertaining videos. We will keep watching them over and over. time and always remember you. "